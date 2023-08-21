Iran to play Pakistan at 2023 Asian Volleyball C'ship playoff

The drawing ceremony for the playoff stage of the 2023 Asian Volleyball Championship was held on Monday evening with the participation of the managers of the 12 teams present in Urmia, where the competitions are being held, as a result of which, the Pakistan team, which were in the second place of the sixth group of the competition, will compete with Iran as the leader of the first group.

If the Iranian team win Pakistan, they will advance directly to the semi-finals.

This match is scheduled to be held at 19:15 Tehran Local Time on Wednesday.

The Iranian side gained two easy victories against Hong Kong and Iraq on Sunday and earlier on Monday in the group stage.

The 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship is being held in Urmia in the northwest of Iran from Aug. 19 to 26.

KI/IRN85206191