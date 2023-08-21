Russia, other countries reducing dependence on dollar: Lavrov

"Not only Russia, but also a number of other countries are consistently reducing their dependence on the US dollar, switching to alternative payment systems and national currency settlements. I recall the wise words of Nelson Mandela: "When the water starts boiling it is foolish to turn off the heat." And it truly is," he wrote in an article for South Africa’s Ubuntu Magazine, TASS reported.

Attempts of the collective West "to reverse this trend with a view to preserving its own hegemony have an exactly opposite effect," Lavrov added, noting that "the international community is tired of the blackmail and pressure from the Western elites and their colonial and racist manners."

"We are witnessing the emergence of a more just multipolar world order. New centers of economic growth and of global decision-making on important political issues in Eurasia, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America are guided primarily by their own interests and assign paramount importance to national sovereignty. And against this background they achieve impressive success in various areas," the minister pointed out.

