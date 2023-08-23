  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Aug 23, 2023, 1:45 PM

Bus plunges into river near Nepal's capital leaves 8 dead

Bus plunges into river near Nepal's capital leaves 8 dead

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – A passenger bus has veered off the main highway that connects Nepal’s capital with the rest of the country and crashed in a river, killing at least eight people and injuring many more.

Police said the bus drove off the Prithvi highway near the town of Gajuri, 120 kilometers west of the capital, Kathmandu, and fell a few meters into the river, TRT World reported.

The bus was partly submerged in the Trishuli River, but rescuers were able to pull out many of the passengers alive from the wreckage. The injured passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The river had been swollen by continuous rainfall during the monsoon season.

It was unclear what caused the crash, but the rainfall has made roads slippery and visibility low on the curvy mountain highway.

AMK/PR

News Code 205048

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News