US starts unloading Iran's seized oil in Texas: Report

A media source in the United States, by publishing a report, acknowledged the country's insistence on stealing Iran's property by starting the unloading of Iran's seized oil on the Texas coast, Associated Press reported.

Ship-tracking data showed the Marshall Islands-flagged Suez Rajan was undergoing a ship-to-ship transfer of its oil to another tanker, the Mr. Euphrates, near Galveston, Texas, some 70 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of Houston. That likely will allow the cargo to be offloaded.

Investigations show that the oil tanker "Mr. Euphrates" is under the flag of Liberia.

According to this American media, the delay of several months in the beginning of the unloading of Iran's seized oil had become a "political issue" for the Joe Biden administration in the United States.

Not long ago, a group of American senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties published a letter to the White House, demanding an explanation from the government about the fate of Iran's seized oil.

Wall Street Journal was the first media that reported that the American federal prosecutors are unable to sell 800,000 barrels of Iranian oil in the Suez Rajan tanker.

In that report, the Wall Street Journal, quoting informed officials, wrote that the said oil is in a Greek tanker stationed on the Texas coast, but American companies are reluctant to unload its cargo for fear of Iran's retaliatory action.

Over the past weeks, the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran have warned the Americans about the consequences of their insistence on stealing the property of the Iranian people and the evacuation of this oil tanker.

