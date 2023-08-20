Somali army kills 5 terrorists from “Al-Shabab militias”

Abdul Rahman Yusuf Adala, Deputy Minister of Information in the Somali government, conveyed to the Somali National News Agency (SONA) that the combined forces had destroyed terrorist bases located 35 kilometers south of the Galkayo town, in the Galgadud district, under the jurisdiction of the Galmudug state.

Reiterating the commitment of the national army, regional forces, and international partners, Abdul Rahman emphasized their pledge to eradicate terrorists across the nation swiftly.

This announcement follows close on the heels of a declaration by the Somali military last Sunday, which confirmed the killing of 18 members of the Al-Shabaab movement.

Late last month, the Somali army reported the elimination of 100 Al-Shabaab militants in a military operation spanning the regions between Middle Shabelle and Galgadud. Furthermore, earlier the same month, over 60 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed in military action in the Bay region in the south of the country.

Somalia has witnessed a brutal conflict for several years now, pitching governmental forces against the Al-Shabaab militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

