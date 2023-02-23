20 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in airstrike in Somali

The sources reported that the Somalian intelligence forces, in cooperation with international allied forces, carried out an air strike against al-Shabaab terrorists in the region of Hiran.

According to the report, the air attack targeted a vehicle belonging to al-Shabaab terrorists, leaving 20 of them killed.

Earlier on Tuesday, media sources reported that at least 10 people were killed and several others were injured when al-Shabaab terrorists stormed a residential building in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Meanwhile, the Somali government announced on Tuesday that the army, backed by international partners, carried out a 30-hour operation against terrorists in the Middle Shabelle region, killing 42 al-Shabaab militants.

The ministry said in a separate statement that the military, backed by the central state of Galmudug regional forces, killed over 80 al-Shabaab terrorists in Shabeelow, Mudug region.

