AC Milan secure agreement with Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun

AC Milan are working on a new signing for the attack, and not just the centre-back position. According to what is reported by the German outlet BILD just recently, and cited by the Milan Reposts website, it seems that the Rossoneri club management have already an agreement in place with Iranian centre-forward Sardar Azmoun.

The player currently plies his trade with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. His contract with the German outfit runs until the summer of 2027.

To sign Sardar Azmoun, Milan must deal with Bayer Leverkusen. As per the source, the AC Milan club directors are currently in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen. Let’s see if the talks will be concluded positively for the Rossoneri. Azmoun, who is 28 years old has only managed to score 4 goals and provide 4 assists last season in 1240 minutes played in total after 33 appearances across all competitions.

