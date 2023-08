After the negotiations between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen, both sides finally agreed that Sardar Azmoun, the Iranian striker of Bayer Leverkusen, would go to Roma on loan.

Sardar Azmoun confirmed the reports in an interview with ISNA.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Roma is looking to sign a center-forward this summer and they are close to sealing a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun.

