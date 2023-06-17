Muslims enemies, Israel oppose stepped-up Iran-S Arabia ties

Faisal Bin Farhan, Foreign minister of Saudi Arabia was received for a meeting by President Ebrahim Raeisi in Tehran on Saturday evening.

The president emphasized that his administration seeks developing relations with all countries, especially neighbors as a top priority in its foreign policy, saying that the shared Islamic beliefs, good neighborliness and the interests of the two nations of Iran and Saudi Arabia push them towards dialogue and engagement.

"Only the enemies of Muslims and the Zionist regime at the top of their list are against the development of bilateral and regional cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia," he also said.

Stating that there are various issues and problems in the region, which have become the source of suffering for the Islamic Ummah, Raeisi emphasized, "Through the cooperation and dialogue among the countries of the region, these problems and challenges can be overcome, and there is no need for foreign powers interference."

The president pointed to the successful experience of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism and the destruction of Takfiri groups, saying "The results and experiences of this successful fight are among the issues that can be the focus of cooperation between the two countries."

The president also said, "The Zionist regime is not only an enemy to the Palestinians, but also it is a threat to all Muslims, and the normalization of the relations of some countries with this regime neither creates security, nor it matches with Islamic Ummah's beliefs."

The Saudi foreign minister held a meeting followed by a press conference with his Iranian counterpart earlier today before meeting with President Raeisi.

This item is being updated....