Qazvin city; Symbol of Iran's art and traditions

Qazvin city is believed to be founded in the Sasanian Empire era, by King Shapur II (r. 309 – 379 AD). Apparently, the king ordered the construction of a fortress in this area to prevent the invasion of Deilamites, and the foundation of the city was gradually laid according to this order. Some historians believe that the name Qazvin comes from the word Kashvin meaning border, and some orientalists also believe that the word Qazvin is derived from the name of a tribe called Caspians, a group living in the west of the Caspian Sea.

Sights of Qazvin have given this city the first rank in having historical buildings in the country. Qazvin was also a crossing point for traders and merchants due to the Silk Road. The city is also home to many great Iranian Artists such as Mir Emad Qazvini (1554-1615) and in addition to all this, is also a city of delicious dishes and sweets.

Qazvin is famed for Persian carpets and fine art such as Miniature paintings and calligraphy as well as its grapes and delicious sweets.

Qazvin, capital of Iran's calligraphy art

Of the various traditional calligraphy styles, such as Banaii, Mohaqqeq, Taliq, Meidani, Nastaliq, Shekasteh-Nastaliq, Naskh, and Sols, only the last four are still used in Iran. Many prominent calligraphers, including Mir Emad Qazvini in the Safavid era, Mirza Zeinolabeddin Mujeznegar in the Zand era, and Malek Mohammad and Mirza Mohammad Hossein Seifi Qazvini (Emadolketab) in the Qajar era, who contributed to the refinement of Iranian culture, came from this city.

Each of these masters developed a specific style of calligraphy. The works of Mir Emad Qazvini and other Qazvini calligraphers are world-famous.

Qazvin sweets:

In Iran, food and desserts are known to be delicious. Iranians use food as a way not only to nourish themselves but to preserve their culture and customs as well.

Qazvin is known for having the biggest sweets collection among the cities in Iran. During important ceremonies, these sweets are served.

With the varied colors and flavors of nuts and dried fruits together with a desire for sweet flavors, Qazvin sweets have become special and diverse. Housewives in the Qazvin province often bake sweets that vary in color, smell, and flavor during different ceremonies and holidays.

Flag Baklava

Baklava is a symbol of many Iranian cities: Yazd, Kashan, and Isfahan. However, Qazvin baklava is among the neglected delicacies in Iranian dishes. Every layer on the flag represents one of the famous products of the Qazvin traditional gardens. It is a point of contention that the pistachios in Qazvin baklava have to be made there. Because the citizens of Qazvin hold a special opinion about the quality of this pistachio.

Paderazi Sweets

Paderazi, like most sweets in Qazvin Province, has a semisweet flavor and is served with tea or dark coffee. It is made of three types of flour: wheat flour, chickpea flour, and rice flour along with egg, ginger powder, vanilla, saffron, sesame, powdered sugar, milk, and oil. It is usually prepared in three different colors and flavors for Nowruz.

Having a Paderazi with a cup of evening Persian tea is a fantastic way to end the day. In the Paderazi, the taste is dominant.

Chickpea Sweets

Chickpea sweets are popular in most cities of Iran but originally came from the Qazvin province. They are mostly requested on Nowruz and entertaining guests. Chickpea sweet is quick to bake and extremely satisfying. These delicious desserts are typically prepared with pistachios, pea flour, egg yolks, sugar, powdered sugar, and powdered cardamom.

Thin Bread or Pistachio Bread

There are many types of thin bread, such as sesame thin bread and walnut thin bread, but the one that is most commonly used is pistachio thin bread.

It is also known as Besak by the local people of Qazvin. These ingredients go into this yummy sweet: white flour, fine sugar powder, eggs, solid oil, vanilla, yogurt, melted butter, salt, baking powder, sourdough powder, walnut powder, pistachio powder, saffron, and sesame.

Syrup Cake or Cake Sharbati

All of your assumptions about sponge cakes will be challenged after you have had a syrup cake. These cakes are delicious just like most others, but also have the slight difference that syrup of saffron, cardamom, and rose will eventually be added to them to make it a little moist and fragrant. An aromatic and delicious cake is cut into a rhombus shape and topped with pistachios and nuts. Its ingredients are flour, sugar, yogurt, cardamom, oil, and eggs.

Delicious foods of Qazvin:

Qazvin province has a unique geographical location and climate due to being surrounded by the central Alborz mountain range, and this issue, in addition to the ancient history of this city, has had a unique impact on the local cuisine of this area.

Most of the Qazvini dishes have a sweet and mellow taste and are made with beans, meat, all kinds of edible nuts, and fragrant local spices. This province also takes the lead in cooking sweets in the country, as well.

Gheymeh Nesar

Gheymeh Nesar is one of the famous and local foods of Qazvin province. It is made with pieces of mutton or beef, hot onion, almond slices, pistachio slices, orange peel slices, and barberry. They pour these ingredients over rice to serve it. Contrary to its name, this delicious dish is not very similar to the traditional Gheymeh stew. That’s why there are no cobs or other legumes in it.

Qazvini Anar Polo (Pomegranate and Rice)

Anar Polo is one of the most delicious Iranian dishes, which is usually served on Yalda night. And its cooking is common in different cities of Iran. Qazvini Anar Polo is a combination of pomegranate, rice, raisins, saffron, coriander, and pistachio slices that creates one of the wonderful versions of this delicious dish that will surprise you with its taste and appearance.

They serve this food in Qazvin with saffron chicken or shredded chicken. They also cook this food in the same way in Fars province; with the difference that the Shirazis add carrots to the rice mixture, as well.

Kal Joosh

The main ingredients of Kal Joosh are Kashk (a product from milk), walnuts, and mint. But in some regions of the country, they use yogurt instead to prepare this dish, which gives it a wonderful taste.

Meat is not one of the common ingredients in this dish and is rarely added to it. For this reason, Kal Joosh is a suitable food for vegetarians. They serve Kaljoosh with hot bread, including Sangak or Barbari, and side dishes such as vegetables and pickles. It is better to know that Kaljoosh is a watery food and they usually put bread in it and eat the mix. You can taste this food as an appetizer, snack, or even as a side dish.

Qazvin historical sites and attractions

Qazvin province is one of the oldest central provinces of the country. This province dates back to the Sassanid period. Qazvin city was the capital of Iran for about 57 years during the Safavid rule. And for this reason, there are plenty of Qazvin tourist attractions inside and outside this ancient city. Some are historic sites and some are natural spots.

Qazvin's Ovan Lake

Ovan Lake is one of the natural attractions of Qazvin that attract many domestic and foreign tourists, due to its magnificent and spectacular views. This picturesque lake is surrounded by four villages: Evan, Vein, Zavardasht, and Zarabad.

Ovan Lake is one of the natural lakes of Iran which is famous for its spectacular scenery. A convenient road to the lake and facilities on the fringes of the lake have provided the perfect recreation for families. The campground is another feature of Ovan Lake that attracts nature enthusiasts to nature.

The Ovan Lake is freezing in winter and autumn, and it is considered a suitable haven for migratory birds such as swans, geese, and ducks.

Due to the elevation of 1815 meters and the cold weather of this area in the winter, the lake surface is frozen and allows skiers to Ice skate. On the other hand, the weather is very glorious for fishing, swimming, and boating in the summertime.

Qazvin Grand Mosque

The Grand Mosque (also known as the Jameh Mosque) is a collection of architectural styles of various historical eras. One can notice the architectural styles of the Seljuk, Safavid, and, to some extent, Qajar periods.

The Jameh Mosque of Qazvin, known also as Atiq Mosque, is open to the public every day.

Shazdeh Hossein Shrine

The stunning building of Shazdeh Hossein is the mausoleum of one of the numerous sons of the eighth Shiite imam, Imam Reza, located in the city center of Qazvin.

The shrine was first built in the 1220s however during the reign of Safavid kings it received some restoration and became a magnificent architectural complex. The actual mirror work inside the building was added to the building in the 1840s.

A vast courtyard, flanked by the northern and southern gates, provides enough space to gaze at the edifice. Of all the entrances, the northern one is an imposing piece of work. Geometrical patterns, decorative tile works, tall gates, and 6 mini-minarets have given the northern entrance a unique style.

Alamut Castle

Alamut Castle is located in the northeast Qazvin province near Gazorkhan village at an altitude of 2163 m. The fort has only one entrance on its northern face with more than 400 stone steps. There is a gorge on the southern slope of the mountain that blocks any way of penetration. The castle is almost 120 meters long and between 10 to 35 meters wide.

While standing at the top of the fort, a distance of about 10 Km can be seen.

Qazvin Chehel Sotoun Edifice

Chehel Sotoun or Forty Columned Edifice is a Safavid palace located in the old town of Qazvin. This square-shaped mansion was built when Shah Tahmasb, the Safavid king, transferred the capital to Qazvin due to the threat of Ottoman Turks. The palace is constructed according to the design of a Turkish architect with a hall in the middle of a beautiful garden that has very attractive wooden windows.

Compiled by Mohaddeseh Pakravan