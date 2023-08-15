  1. Economy
Iran starts gas production at Phase 11 of South Pars: NIOC

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – The production of gas in Phase 11 of the South Pars, has started, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said Tuesday.

Stating that Phase 11 was placed on the agenda of the National Iranian Oil Company as a strategic and important plan in the incumbent government, Mohsen Khojastehmehr said that now four wells of Phase 11 in South Pars are producing gas. 

“In the past few days, the gas from this phase has been sent to the refinery through marine pipelines ,” he added. 

According to the NIOC chief, the phase is now ready for official inauguration in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and oil minister Javad Owji soon. 

Stressing that the National Oil Company's actions in South Pars are nod done yet, Khojstehmehr said that an amount of $20 billion has been earmarked for increasing pressure in South Pars. 

