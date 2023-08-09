US military presence threatens regional security

Ali al-Qhoom, a member of the political bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the continuous deployment of American soldiers and US warships to the coasts of Yemen, the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, as well as the islands belonging to this country is closely being monitored.

He emphasized that the temporary deployment of US soldiers in some military bases like Al Anad, Hadhramaut, al-Mahrah, and Mayyun is a criminal act and targets Yemen and the entire region.

Considering the US military presence in the region as unjustified and a danger to the entire region, al-Qhoom underlined that the presence of US forces in Bab al-Mandab threatens regional and international security and is a clear violation of international law.

Yemen is always ready to protect international shipping and adheres to international laws without foreign interference, he said.

Referring to Yemen's long history of fighting terrorism, he cited that the country does not need the intervention of the US. "Yemen is an independent country that has its own sovereignty and has an army, security, defense, and judicial system."

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Qhoom cited that the unipolarity of the world has failed and the domination of the West over Africa and some other regions has ended.

He also touched upon the extensive support of the US and the West for Ukraine in the war with Russia and the expansion of China's role in the region and the weakening of the negative role of the US.

Deputy Foreign Minister in Yemen’s National Salvation Government Hussein al-Ezzi recently warned the US forces and urged them to stay away from Yemen's territorial waters in order to establish international peace and security, as well as the safety of shipping in the Red Sea.

Ansarullah has warned the US after they officially announced that more than 3,000 US Navy personnel along with the USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall warships were deployed in the Red Sea by the order of the US Department of Defense.

SD/IRNA 85193596