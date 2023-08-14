  1. World
Fighter jet MiG-23 crashes during Michigan Air Show

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Pilots ejected from a MiG-23 fighter plane shortly before it crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan show on Sunday.

FOX 2 Detroit quoted authorities as saying that the Soviet-designed MiG-23 crashed near an apartment complex near Belleville Road off I-94 at around 4:30 p.m.

Officials added that the pilots were all recovered in good condition from a lake. There were no casualties reported at the crash site.

The video shows the aircrew ejecting from the plane as it started to smoke. Footage also shows fire briefly coming out of the aircraft.

Thunder Over Michigan announced the end of the air show on Facebook shortly after the crash. The two-day event was the 25th Thunder Over Michigan show.

The incident is under investigation. No other information, including the cause of the crash, is known at this time.

