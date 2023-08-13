Maui wildfires deadliest in a century as death toll hits 89

The scale of the damage came into sharper focus, four days after a fast-moving blaze leveled the historic resort town, obliterating buildings and melting cars, Reuters reported.

The cost to rebuild Lahaina was estimated at $5.5 billion, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), with more than 2,200 structures damaged or destroyed and more than 2,100 acres (850 hectares) burned.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned at a press conference on Saturday afternoon the death toll would continue to increase as more victims were discovered.

Dogs trained to detect bodies have covered only 3% of the search area, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said.

Hundreds of people were still missing, though a precise count was not clear.

The death toll made the inferno, which erupted on Tuesday, Hawaii's worst natural disaster, surpassing a tsunami that killed 61 people in 1960, a year after Hawaii became a US state.

The latest figure exceeded the 85 people who perished in a 2018 fire in the town of Paradise, California and was the highest toll from a wildfire since 1918 when the Cloquet fire in Minnesota and Wisconsin claimed 453 lives.

