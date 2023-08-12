  1. World
Death toll from US Hawaii wildfire rises to 67

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – The death toll from wildfires burning in the US state of Hawaii's Maui jumped to 67, officials have said.

Xinhua said citing a Friday press release issued by Maui County officials, as firefighting efforts continue, 12 additional fatalities have been confirmed as of Friday afternoon amid the active Lahaina fire, which brings the death toll to 67 people.

Thirty-six fatalities were confirmed Wednesday, and another 19 were confirmed Thursday. "The Lahaina fire is not yet contained," it said.

Early Friday, Maui County also announced limited access into the restricted zone affected by the blaze and a curfew from local time 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily in historic Lahaina town.

West Maui on Friday remained without power and water, and search crews were still searching the Lahaina town area for victims of the brush fire.

