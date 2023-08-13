3 killed in building fire in France

The blaze killed three people, while leaving three others in critical condition and four with minor injuries, WION reported.

The fire, now extinguished, inflicted significant damage on the upper floors of the five-story building, casting a shadow over the picturesque town known for its fragrance heritage.

The origin of the fire, which tore through the historical heart of Grasse, remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The edifice's top three levels bore the brunt of the flames, with the exterior partially charred. The stairwell suffered the most substantial impact, while the individual units endured smoke-related harm, according to Jean-Christophe Demarte, leading the rescue operation.

Local residents sounded the alarm, prompting firefighters to rush to the scene at approximately 3:00 am (0100 GMT).

Tragically, one life was lost as a person leapt from the building, while two more bodies were discovered within its confines.

SKH/PR