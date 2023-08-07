Palestinian teen dies of wounds sustained by settler bullets

The youth, identified as Ramzi Fathi Hamed, was shot by a settler when he was in a car near the settlement of Ofra, according to the mayor of Silwad, Raed Hamed, WAFA reported.

Medics said the youth died of a severe pulmonary attack while getting treatment at a Ramallah hospital after he was shot by two bullets in the chest and belly.

Reports said the shooter was the guard of Ofra settlement.

Earlier on Sunday, a Zionist settler has run over a four-year-old Palestinian child near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, leaving him in a critical condition.

SKH/PR