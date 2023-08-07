'Israel' marching toward its demise, former Mossad chief says

"The end, nothing short of it." Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo is convinced that the Israeli occupation is heading toward its demise. He arrived at this conclusion even before Levin announced the judicial reform bill, Makor Rishon reported.

Pardo has made several headline-making statements. Last week, the former Mossad chief told Israeli radio, "We are developing proceedings similar to the Ku Klux Klan."

A recording obtained by Makor Rishon clarifies that Pardo reached these gloomy conclusions long ago - before Levin presented his judicial reform bill. Right before Nakba day last year, Pardo told Israeli activists that "the end of the state" would come decades from "today", i.e., when the judicial amendment law was pushed.

He reportedly arrived at this conclusion after the numerous parties within the Knesset signed coalition agreements to build alliances within the government.

SD/PR