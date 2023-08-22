Iranian, Russian ambassadors hold meeting in Azerbaijan

The two senior Iranian and Russian diplomats met and held talks on Tuesday afternoon. conferring on several regional and bilateral issues.

The extensive bilateral relations between Tehran and Moscow, Tehran-Baku-Moscow trilateral cooperation, and cooperation between Caspian Sea states in the fields of economy and environment were among the topics discussed between Mousavi and Bocharnikov.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

