In the mourning ceremony of Sham-i-Ghariban held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Husseiniyah on Friday night, a number of people mourned the martyrdom of Imam Hossain (AS) and his companions on Ashura in the battle of Karbala.

Sham-i-Ghariban is a mourning night of Shi'Ites which is observed between 10th Muharram and 11th Muharram. The word Sham means night and Ghareban means poor or oppressed. On 11th Muharram the holy members of Ahlebait were arrested.