Leader attends Muharram mourning ceremony on Tasu'a eve.

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei participated in the Tasu'a mourning ceremony at Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini on Wednesday night.

Imam Hussein (PBUH), a grandson of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (S), and his 72 true companions were martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Every year in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar, Shia Muslims around the world commemorate the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions.