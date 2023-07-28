8 people killed in Iraqi Karbala's fire

A fire broke out in a religious ceremony in the holy city of Karbala in Iraq on Ashura day on Friday afternoon when 8 gas canisters caught fire and detonated uring a procession. The fire spread to the surrounding area and caused some shops in Allawi market to catch fire.

The fire made the firefighters shut down Imam Ali Street in Karbala to make them able to rescue the people trapped.

The Iraqi firefighters could put out the fire before it spreads to holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Hazrat Abbas (AS).

The injured were also taken to hospital by para medics.

According to the local sources, 8 pilgrims were martyred in the fire, of whom 6 of them are Iraqis while the nationality of the other victims of the incident was not immediately clear.

MNA