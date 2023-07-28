Russian, Chinese warships begin 3rd patrol in Pacific Ocean

"Warships of the Russian Navy and the People's Liberation Army Navy of China have begun fulfilling tasks of their third joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean’s waters," the press service said, according to TASS. ‘After the warships <…> left Vladivostok, they formed a joint task force in the waters of the Pyotr Veliky Gulf and began moving along the previously agreed route,"

The joint mission is aimed at "strengthening the naval cooperation between Russia and China, maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, monitoring of offshore zones and guarding Russia and China’s objects of maritime economic activities," the Pacific Fleet said.

Russia is represented by the Pacific Fleet's ASW destroyers Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev, the corvettes Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremychy, and the Pechenga tanker. China was represented by the destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, the Tongling and Rizhao corvettes, and the supply ship Taihu. Russian and Chinese naval aviation aircraft will also interact with the warships.

The Chinese Defense Ministry announced on July 26 that The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) and the Russian Navy would soon conduct joint patrols in the western and northern parts of the Pacific Ocean. The patrols "are not directed against third parties and have nothing to do with the current international and regional situation." They will take place in accordance with the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

MNA/PR