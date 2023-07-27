Kim Jong Un meets Russian defence chief, showcases missiles

Kim and Shoigu discussed “matters of mutual concern” related to defence and regional security and viewed an exhibition of weapons including ballistic missiles, North Korean state media reported on Thursday.

The meeting between the two men was an “important occasion in further developing the strategic and traditional DPRK-Russia relations as required by the new century”, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, referring to the acronym of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Kim led Shoigu on a tour of a display of new weapons and military equipment, KCNA said, with pictures of the exhibition showing ballistic missiles, multi-axle transporter launchers and what appeared to be a new drone, AlJazerra reported.

Shoigu also gave Kim a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the KCNA said. Kim thanked Putin for sending a delegation led by Shoigu, who also held talks with North Korean Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam.

Shoigu’s trip to Pyongyang comes as North Korea is marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended hostilities in the 1950-53 Korean War.

A Chinese delegation, including Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, also visited Pyongyang for the celebrations.

North Korean authorities are expected to hold a large military parade in the capital on Thursday to mark the date of the end of the conflict, which saw China and the Soviet Union support the North against the United States-backed South.

