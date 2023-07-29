ISIL claims responsibility for Syria terrorist explosion

According to the statement, the purpose behind the terrorist explosion was martyring the Shia Muslims.

Earlier on Thursday, Syrian sources reported that an explosion in a suburb south of the Syrian capital of Damascus killed six people and injured 46 others.

The incident occurred on al-Sudan Street in the al-Sayeda Zainab suburb. The state-run Syrian TV reported that an explosive device planted in a motorcycle near a taxicab was remotely detonated.

Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghabbash said that 20 wounded had minor injuries and were treated on the scene, while the rest were taken to hospitals.

He added that 11 ambulances rushed to the site following the explosion.

That was the second explosion in the area within 48 hours. On July 25, a booby-trapped motorcycle blast wounded two people.

