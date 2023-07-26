Extreme heat, wildfires hit Italy (+VIDEO)

On Tuesday alone, extreme weather killed at least six people, according to Italian authorities, Egypt Independent reported.

A teenager and a woman were killed by falling trees as severe storms hit northern Italy in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Four elderly people died as a result of wildfires in the southern island of Sicily and the coastal city of Reggio Calabria.

Italy’s fire brigade said they responded to 400 emergency calls for fallen trees, roof damage, flooding, and broken windows after storms caused widespread damage in the area.

As storms disrupt the north, the south is sweltering under an extreme heat wave.

In some parts of Sicily, temperatures reached 47.4 Celsius (117.3 Fahrenheit) on Monday, edging close to the European temperature record of 48.8 degrees Celsius, set in 2021.

RHM/PR