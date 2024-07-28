  1. Iran
Iran's Tabas detected as hottest city in world

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The city of Tabas was the hottest city in the world with a temperature of 48.7 degrees Celsius yesterday.

According to the El Dorado Weather site, Tabas was the hottest city in the world yesterday with a temperature of 48.7 degrees Celsius.

Tabas is a city in the Central District of Tabas County, South Khorasan province, Iran, serving as capital of both the county and the district.

Extreme heat has hit Iran since Friday, sending temperatures to high levels including above 40° Celsius in the capital Tehran. The hot weather is forecast to continue through the next four days.

 The country has shut down government activities nationwide for Sunday due to extreme heat.

On Saturday, working hours of public institutions and banks were reduced to half as well.    

