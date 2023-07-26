Norway’s left-wing leader resigns after stealing sunglasses

Moxnes heads the Norwegian Red Party. On the 16th of June, surveillance camera footage of a duty-free store showed Moxnes stealing two Hugo Boss sunglasses. When the post went viral on the Internet, the politician announced his sick leave in early July.

On Monday, the 24th of July, Moxnes admitted the theft and resigned from the position of party leader. He wrote on Facebook: “A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE ASKED ME HOW I COULD DO SOMETHING SO STUPID. I’VE ASKED MYSELF THAT MANY TIMES IN RECENT WEEKS.

"I don’t have an adequate explanation.”

The executive committee of the Red Party has decided that Moxnes will be replaced by Marie Sneve Martinussen. Moxnes led the party for 11 years. On Monday, Martinussen condemned both the theft and the way Moxnes reacted to the scandal.

Martinussen, however, stated that given the apology and resignation after the scandal, she considers the issue closed.

MNA/PR