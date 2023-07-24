  1. World
Jul 24, 2023, 1:05 PM

Six killed in Ecuadorian prison riot, officials targeted

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – At least six inmates were killed and 11 more were injured in weekend clashes between gang members in an Ecuadorian prison, authorities have said that during the latest outbreak of violence to convulse the country's jails.

The fighting between inmates belonging to rival organized crime outfits took place between Saturday evening and Sunday morning in the Guayas No. 1 prison in the western city of Guayaquil, the SNAI prison authority said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Following the violence, inmates at 10 prisons in Ecuador, including the scene of the latest deaths, said they were going on hunger strike, the SNAI said, without explaining why.

Due to the violence, security protocols were activated across the prison service, and security personnel are currently being held by gang members in five jails, the SNAI said.

The officials appeared to be in good health and security forces were working to free them, it added.

