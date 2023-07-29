  1. World
  2. South America
Jul 29, 2023, 11:10 AM

5 prisoners killed in Brazil prison riot

5 prisoners killed in Brazil prison riot

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Five prisoners were killed and two injured in a day-long riot at a maximum security prison in the Brazilian state of Acre, Brazilian prison sources have said.

The incident began Wednesday morning at the Antonio Amaro Alves prison in the city of Rio Branco when 13 inmates attempted to escape but were captured by prison guards outside the facility, according to the Acre State Secretariat of Justice and Public Security, Xinhua reported.

The would-be escapees then took two guards hostage. One of the guards managed to flee, while the other was held by the prisoners until Thursday morning when authorities quelled the riot.

Police uncovered 15 weapons inside the prison and are investigating how the arms were smuggled in.

Built 15 years ago, the Antonio Amaro Alves maximum security prison houses 99 inmates, all of them leaders of criminal organizations.

AMK/PR

News Code 203899

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News