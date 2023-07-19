Mourning month of Muharram arrives

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Today marks the beginning of the lunar month of Muharram, which is of great significance for Shia Muslims. People in Iran are preparing themselves for observing the mourning ceremonies of Muharram.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura. Among Shia Muslims, Ashura is observed through large demonstrations of high-scale mourning as it marks the death of Hussein ibn Ali, the third Imam of Shia, who was martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.