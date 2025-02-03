The Glory of Al-Aqsa Storm

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched the Al-Aqsa Storm operation against Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli media described the operation as unprecedented and a major defeat for the Zionist regime. Yahya Sinwar, a Hamas leader imprisoned in Israel for years, is seen as one of the key architects of this operation.

Hamas's motivation for the operation is said to be the liberation of Palestine and the confrontation with the occupation and human rights violations by Israel.