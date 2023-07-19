Iran top general vows remorseful repsonse to any aggression

Major General Mohammad Bagheri paid a visit to the country's shared border with the Azerbaijan Republic on Wednesday to inspect the security situation at the northern borders.

"Currently, the border police guards and also units of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are stationed in those areas in order to establish border security and protect the borders of our beloved country and carry out their missions in accordance with the laws and their duties," the top Iranian general told reporters after the inspection visit.

"Fortunately, our relationship with Azerbaijan is developing and we do not have any problems in border and security issues. Thank God, the economic relations between the two countries are developing and deepening on a daily basis. This visit is just a periodical visit that takes place on the borders of the country annually," he noted.

In response to a question about the armed forces' reaction to any aggression on the country's borders, the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces said "Certainly, our response will be strong and authoritative like the time of Holy Defense."

"Definitely, in any border and in any place, if there is an attack on the borders of the country or the interests of the Islamic Republic, the armed forces will give a strong and remorseful response to the enemy in the first step, and subsequently, in the next step, all the people of Iran will unite against the enemy and with all their might, they will destroy the attacker and the aggressor and of course, as the whole world knows, that is the reason for the security of our country."

