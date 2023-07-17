2 dead after explosions reportedly hit Crimea’s Kerch Bridge

The Crimean Bridge was closed due to an emergency but drivers can use an alternative land route, the Russian Ministry of Transport informs, Sputnik reported.

Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Telegram overnight that traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge due to an emergency, and urged people to avoid traveling via the Crimean Bridge.

"In connection with the closure of traffic on the Crimean Bridge, drivers can travel along the land road route in new regions," the Russian transport ministry said on Monday morning.

An operational headquarters was formed to coordinate the actions of all services in connection with the emergency, local authorities said. Crimea has all the necessary fuel, food, and supplies.

"On my instructions, an operational headquarters has been formed on the spot, in the Temryuksky district, to coordinate the actions of all services in connection with the emergency, as well as to organize assistance to people in traffic jams on the approaches to the bridge. We keep in touch with our colleagues from Crimea," Krasnodar region's head Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.

Tourist traffic has also been diverted to an alternative route, local authorities said.

