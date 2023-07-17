Victory in hybrid war possible with people's support

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the comments at an exhibition in Tehran held by Basij voluntary forces.

He hailed Basij for being with the people and supporting the low-income classes in times of difficulty.

Major General Salami went on to point to the animosity on the part of enemies towards the Iranian nation, saying that the enemy is waging a war against the Islamic Republic of Iran worldwide.

He explained that the enemy is attacking from various fronts which is why the war imposed on Iran is called a "hybrid war" as it has different dimensions.

"The hybrid war against the Iranian nation is a full-scale war, It has all the aspects of the previous wars altogether," the IRGC chief said.

He stressed that the enemy would be defeated in the hybrid war with the support of the people, and the joint efforts of all forces including the Basij voluntary forces.

