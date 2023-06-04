US in decline as new powers, new order emerging across globe

Raeisi made the remarks on Saturday while addressing a ceremony held to commemorate the 34th passing away anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini.

He said Imam Khomeini’s ideas led to a major development in the global political arena, and his revolution changed all the political equations and gave birth to new ones and a new world order.

“All the indexes of the United States’ unilateralism show that its power is in decline and emerging powers, including regional organizations, are on the rise across the globe, especially in Asia. There is no doubt that the Islamic Revolution is a major player in this new order, which is taking shape in favor of the resistance [front],” the Iranian president said.

Raeisi said, “Those who claim to be powerful are now admitting to the [increasing] power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and our power in the region is undeniable, and no equation can take shape except with Iran playing a role in it.”

He added that “resistance” is now among prominent political terms in the world and the key to resistance is to become strong in the face of the enemies, not to submit to them.

“The word ‘resistance’ had no place in the political jargon [of the world], but today ‘resistance’ and ‘steadfastness’ are among prominent political terms,” Raeisi noted.

He added that the key to resistance is that "the path [to overcoming problems] does not go through submission to the enemy, but it requires [us] to appear strong against the enemy, because only a strong society can resist conspiracies and all kinds of sedition."

“We have announced time and again that we are ready to establish relations with countries that have indicated their willingness to have relations with Iran. However, we will resist against those countries that may want to confront us,” Raeisi added.

He noted that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has clearly analyzed the root cause of hostilities against the Islamic Republic, saying the enemies conspire against Iran because it is a progressive country.

Noting that the spokesperson of the White House has admitted that the so-called maximum pressure policy against Iran has miserably failed, Raeisi said, "It was you people, who thwarted and defeated the sanctions" that were imposed on the country by the US and its allies.

The Iranian president then assured the nation that the hybrid and media war launched against the Islamic Republic by its enemies will also fail and prove futile, as the Iranian nation continues to tread the trail that has been blazed by its martyrs.

