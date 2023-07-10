Iran Army working on new groundbreaking technologies: cmdr.

"Today, research and study on 14 groundbreaking technologies are on our agenda because we should prevent technological surprises in the future," Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy chief of the Iranian Army for coordination, told reporters on Monday.

He added that the armed forces should become aware of threats and turn them into opportunities.

The Iranian commander also underlined the need to increase the country's preparedness for future events given the "very high" speed of technological progress in weapons production, noting that possible scenarios should be taken into consideration.

"We should have a special view to the future because many changes are taking place in the region," Sayyari pointed out.

He described workforce as the "greatest asset" of any organization and a leading factor to achieve success and said competent armed forces have succeeded in making great achievements.

Iran's Army uses products that are designed and manufactured by its forces, Sayyari said.

He noted that military equipment in the fields of electronic warfare, fighters, air defense, destroyers, telecommunications and other weapons are all manufactured by the Iranian armed forces.

The senior commander said the enemy is waging a hybrid war against Iran through modern media and asymmetric operations.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

MNA/PressTV