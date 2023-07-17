  1. Iran
Raeisi tours Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Yasuj city of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province on Monday morning as his second round of provincial visits continues.

Upon his arrival at Yasuj Airport, President Raeisi said that this province enjoys good capacities and that the government will try to take advantage of them in order to develop the province.

On this trip, the people of this province will be informed about the results of the last provincial visit to the province, he said.

"This province has great agricultural and industrial capacities and we hope that we can take steps to solve the problems of the dear people of the province," Raeisi said.

Earlier on October 21, President Raeisi had paid his first visit to the province, vowing to tackle the problems.

