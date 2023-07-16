  1. Sports
Iran U20 Greco-Roman wrestling team become Asia champions

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Iranian U20 Greco-Roman wrestling team became Asian champions after clinching 10 different medals in Jordanian-hosted competitions.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won 5 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 4 bronze medals to win the title of the U-20 Asian Wrestling Championships which ended on Sunday in Amman, Jordan. 

The Iranian team became champions with 205 points, followed by Uzbekistan with 180 points and Kazakhstan with 170 points in the second and third places, respectively.

The Iranian players won at least a medal in all weight categories. 

Winning the Asian tile by the U-20 Iranian team came a day after the Iranian U-15 Greco-Roman were crowned champion at Asian Wrestling Championships also held in  held in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

