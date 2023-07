Khosravani won the medal at T-12 Final with a jump of 7.26 meters.

Uzbekistan snatched the gold medal with a jump of 7.47 meters, and the Republic of Azerbaijan stood in third place with a jump of 7.11 meters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rashid Masjedi snatched gold at F53 - men's shot put.

The 10th edition of the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships is underway in Paris, France on July 8-17.

