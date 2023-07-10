Washington holding indirect talks with Tehran on prisoners

Sullivan said in an interview with VOA news that no specific conclusion has been achieved regarding the talks.

There has been no direct negotiation on the nuclear issue or the prisoners, he also added.

Earlier on June 26, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani expressed Iran's hope that indirect talks with the US could lead to a “positive” outcome for a prisoner swap.

“We are negotiating for the release of Iranian citizens through parties who play a role in good faith,”Kan'ani said.

“We have to see if the American government is ready to make a final decision in this regard,” he told reporters, adding that Tehran hoped “to witness such a positive event.”

It is said that three American citizens are being held in Iran for espionage charges.

