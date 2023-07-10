  1. Politics
Jul 10, 2023, 4:00 PM

Sullivan:

Washington holding indirect talks with Tehran on prisoners

Washington holding indirect talks with Tehran on prisoners

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Joe Biden's administration holds "indirect negotiations" with the Islamic Republic of Iran with the aim of freeing American prisoners, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

Sullivan said in an interview with VOA news that no specific conclusion has been achieved regarding the talks.

There has been no direct negotiation on the nuclear issue or the prisoners, he also added.

Earlier on June 26, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani expressed Iran's hope that indirect talks with the US could lead to a “positive” outcome for a prisoner swap.

“We are negotiating for the release of Iranian citizens through parties who play a role in good faith,”Kan'ani said.

“We have to see if the American government is ready to make a final decision in this regard,” he told reporters, adding that Tehran hoped “to witness such a positive event.”

It is said that three American citizens are being held in Iran for espionage charges.

RHM/

News Code 203055
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News