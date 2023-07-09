“I don’t think there is a way in the world for the Ukrainians to beat the Russians. I think Europe is in serious trouble right now. You see all these riots in Germany, Italy, France. These countries have internal problems. There is no desire to send him to death, and the Ukrainians have no one left,” he said in an interview with the Youtube channel.

He also noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine forcibly recruited people to renew their ranks. The politician said that men of military age also tried to leave Ukraine with all their strength so as not to go to the front, News Unrolled reported.

In early June, Kennedy Jr. said that the United States had turned Ukraine into a “slaughterhouse” with its actions. According to the politician, it was Washington that dragged Kyiv into conflict against Russia in order to further its own geopolitical goals.

On Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. Cluster munitions are banned by the international convention, which was ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

At least 38 human rights organizations have publicly opposed the delivery of cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a prominent international rights group urged for an end to the use of cluster munitions in the Ukrainian conflict and said that the country should be cleaned up of such bombs.

MNA/PR