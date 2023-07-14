Ukraine received US cluster munitions: Pentagon

Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, the director of operations for the Joint staff, told reporters that "cluster munitions have indeed been delivered to Ukraine at this point."

The general did not specify whether they have already been used, TASS reported.

Ukrainian Brig. Gen. Alexander Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, also confirmed this information to CNN earlier in the day.

On July 7, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States had decided to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite the fact that the United Nations opposes the use of such weapons. He also stated that Kyiv had provided Washington with written assurances that the controversial weapons would be used in such a way as to minimize risks to civilians.

The US decided to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine out of despair, but the move won’t affect Russia’s determination to achieve the goals of its special military operation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said reacting to the issue.

