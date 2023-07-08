Putin to visit Turkey next month: Erdogan

“Next month Putin will pay a visit to Turkey,” Erdogan told a joint media appearance with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that he would discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian ruler.

The Turkish president did not reveal further details of the timing of the visit in August but said a potential prisoner swap agreement between Russia and Ukraine would be among the issues discussed.

"I hope we will get a result from this soon," Erdogan told reporters in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"If we make some phone calls before [the face-to-face meeting], we will discuss it on the call as well," he added.

Putin and Erdogan previously held talks in Kazakhstan in October last year.

MNA/PR