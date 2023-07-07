MNA set up mawakeb in Eid al-Ghadir 10-km Celebration Party

Eid al-Ghadir, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was chosen by God as the successor of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is an Islamic commemorative holiday and is considered to be among the significant holidays of Shi'ite Muslims.

Eid Ghadir is being celebrated in different cities of Iran in the form of carnivals, which will be 10 kilometers long in a number of major cities including Tehran, Mashhad, and Tabriz.

Also, in 200 other cities in Iran, this holiday will be celebrated on the main streets of the cities.

The Iranian capital carnival dubbed the "Ten-kilometer Celebration Party" is being held between Tehran's two main squares, Imam Hossein Square and Azadi Square, which is one of the highways connecting the eastern half of the city to the western half of it.

RHM/