Minister describes Iran's oil sales to be at favorable level

Javad Owji made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet’s weekly meeting on Wednesday.

He noted that promotion of energy diplomacy and relations with Asian, African, and Latin American countries has helped Iran create new markets for selling its oil.

The minister added that international institutes, which monitor the countries’ oil exports, have reported the hike in Iran’s output and exports.

He had earlier said that oil products and exports were climbing in spite of “harsher” sanctions.

Last month, a Reuters report quoting consultants, shipping data and a source familiar with the matter said Iran's crude exports and oil output have hit new highs in 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, adding to global supply when other producers are limiting output.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Owji said that Iran will collect debts Iraq owes for importing gas in different ways.

There is no limit, underlined the minister, adding, “We collect debts by receiving cash and bank drafts or bartering products.”

SKH/SHANA.IR