Iran tests training system of 'Fath 360' missile (+VIDEO)

The system simulates all stages of missile loading, launching, and firing for the user.

The system uses the body of the Fath 360 missile, in which a 122 mm Arash rocket is placed instead of the propellant and warhead. The user can practice all stages of missile firing by launching it.

Moreover, this system enables reloading and repeating the exercise multiple times for training forces.

By using this system, in addition to increasing safety factors, training costs are significantly reduced.

The Fath 360 missile is a solid-fuel ballistic missile designed by the Aerospace Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense.

