Iran successfully tests fully domestic plane engine

The testing of the completely Iranian engine and the control system of the air engine, which was made by the reverse engineering method by the experts of MAPNA Industrial Group was held during Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi's visit to the MAPNA Company on the occasion of the International Workers' Day.

The President visited the exhibition of MAPNA Group's technological achievements in thermal and renewable power plants, oil and gas, rail transportation, service and overhaul, air engines, car electrification, smart technologies, energy-intensive industries, health, water, etc.

Raeisi also paid a visit to the all-Iranian advanced F-class gas turbine for electricity generation, whose advanced and high-tech parts are made in the country by MAPNA Company and the parts supply chain.

Raeisi also visited the MAP24 locomotive, which is a product designed and built by MAPNA Group specialists.

During the visit, the President emphasised meeting the country's need for locomotives with priority for domestic production and also using the capacity of the locomotive training centre of this company.

Raeisi then visited the drive system of electric vehicles, including buses, passenger cars, and cargo, all of which are designed and produced by MAPNA Group.

MNA/President.ir