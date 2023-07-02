UK to breach Iran nuclear deal with refusal to lift sanction

The EU sanctions are set to expire on 18 October under a UN resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal.

The decision by European powers to also breach the deal represents a risk since it is not clear how Tehran will react at a time it is already close to being able to manufacture weapons-grade enriched uranium, The Guardian claimed.

Iran has always proved that it has never sought to produce nuclear weapons and the nature of its nuclear program is strictly peaceful and clear.

According to the source, EU and British diplomats have claimed that Iran has sold drones to Russia for use in its operation in Ukraine.

Tehran has repeatedly asked Kyiv to submit evidence for the use of Iranian-made drones by Russia in the Ukraine war, but the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky has so far provided no proof.

Back in mid-March, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei dismissed Tehran's involvement in the war as a sheer lie.

“We categorically deny any presence in the Ukraine war. And such a thing is not true at all,” he stressed.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

RHM/PR