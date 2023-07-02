TikTok to market Iranian products in China: TCCIM

Hessamodddin Hallaj, a senior member of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce (TCCIM) said on Saturday that experts from Douyin, the Chinese platform of TikTok, will be in Tehran on Sunday, for a high-profile meeting with Iranian businesses.

Hallaj said that the Chinese delegation is travelling to Iran based on an official invitation by the Iranian Ministry of Trade and Industries (MIMT) and as part of efforts to boost trade and economic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

The businessman said the main aim of the partnership project between Douyin and MIMT is to enable Iranian exporters to increase their presence in the Chinese market.

“Using artificial intelligence data and by identifying the tastes of the Chinese customers, this commercial company will create video content to help Iranian companies to market and sale products via popular platforms in China like Douyin,” he was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

The meeting between TikTok representatives and Iranian businesses will be held within the framework of Iran ELECOMP 2023, a major technology event that started in Tehran earlier this week after a four-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus.

Iran and China have sought to deepen their trade and economic relations in recent years despite American sanctions that ban major Chinese companies with interests in the US from engaging in business with Iran.

MNA/PressTV